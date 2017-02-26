Leslie Jones under fire for racially charged joke

During a stand-up routine in New York, Leslie Jones joked about white women who claim to support Black Lives Matter, and she is now coming under fire for the joke.

“If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” Jones said during her routine, adding, “Stop doing that.”

After the joke, Jones faced immediate backlash. Some people accused her of outright racism, while others like blogger Perez Hilton criticized her for trying to push away white allies.

“Thankfully, Leslie is only speaking for herself,” Hilton said. “And her comedy is very unfunny here! I guess I don’t find #BlackLivesMatter funny. I support it and seriously. The bit seems to alienate allies. Sad.”

Grio fam, what do you think? Was Jones’ joke really problematic?

@ThePerezHilton @PerezHilton boy bye y’all the only one offended. My audience who was there to hear The whole thing in context LOVED IT!

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 26, 2017

@ThePerezHilton @itsmagesty see that’s the joke right there. A white guy telling me how important black lives matter. You wasn’t even there!

— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 26, 2017

@Lesdoggg @itsmagesty “Gossip” is based on untruths. Reporting is based on facts and what was said.

— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 26, 2017

