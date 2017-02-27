Doug Liman: ‘Bill Paxton Was Nervous About Heart Surgery’

Actor Bill Paxton had been apprehensive about the heart surgery which led to his death, according to his filmmaker friend Doug Liman.

The 61-year-old passed away on Saturday due to “complications from surgery”, according to a statement released by his family.

Sources have since told TMZ.com Paxton died from a stroke after going under the knife, and Liman, who directed Bill in 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow, reveals the star had not been looking forward to the operation.

After Liman sent a message of support to the actor last month, he replied, “Thanks for the good wishes. It will help me face this ordeal. Don’t worry ‘Sgt Farrell’ (his Edge of Tomorrow character) will be ready to report for duty.”

Doug had already been making plans to begin work on a follow up to the Tom Cruise action film, and Bill’s note suggests his character would have returned for the next installment, which is set to be more of a prequel.

“Even facing major surgery, his optimism for the future was infectious,” Liman said of his late pal as he spoke to the New York Daily News on Sunday. “He was talking about the future, things we hoped to do together.”

It is not yet known how Paxton’s death will affect Liman’s plans for the movie.

