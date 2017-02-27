James Cameron ‘reeling’ From Bill Paxton’s Death

Director James Cameron has written an emotional tribute to Bill Paxton as he struggles to come to terms with the huge loss of his longtime friend and frequent collaborator.

The actor was just 61 when he died on Saturday following complications from surgery.

Bill’s famous friends, fans and former colleagues, including stars like Rob Lowe, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tom Hanks, took to social media to mourn the loss after the news was made public on Sunday, and now Cameron has offered up his tribute in a lengthy statement issued to Vanity Fair magazine.

“I’ve been reeling from this for the past half hour, trying to wrap my mind and heart around it,” he begins his message. “Bill leaves such a void. He and I were close friends for 36 years…”

Cameron fondly recalls the moment he and the actor first met, working together on an “ultra-low budget movie” in the 1970s, which led to a lifelong bond both onset and off, teaming up for The Terminator, Aliens, True Lies, Titanic, and 2003’s Ghosts of the Abyss, which documented their deep sea dive on an expedition of the actual Titanic.

“We quickly recognized the creative spark in each other and became fast friends,” he writes. “What followed was 36 years of making films together, helping develop each others projects, going on scuba diving trips together, watching each others kids growing up, even diving the Titanic wreck together in Russian subs. It was a friendship of laughter, adventure, love of cinema, and mutual respect.”

The filmmaker continues, “Bill wrote beautiful heartfelt and thoughtful letters, an anachronism in this age of digital shorthand. He took good care of his relationships with people, always caring and present for others. He was a good man, a great actor, and a creative dynamo.”

Cameron concludes his heartfelt note with a message for film fans as Hollywood gathers for Sunday night’s Oscars.

“I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was,” James adds. “The world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him.”

