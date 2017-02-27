Lucas Hedges Planning College Return After Oscars Excitement

Manchester By The Sea star Lucas Hedges wants to resume his acting studies at college despite already landing his first Oscar nomination at the age of 20.

The youngster has been recognized for his work in the drama with a Best Supporting Actor nod, and he admits all the critical acclaim the film has received has really caught him off-guard because he wasn’t mentally prepared.

“When I was auditioning, and even when we were filming the movie, I didn’t really envision a world past the making of it,” he confessed to U.S. network ABC on the Oscars red carpet. “I didn’t even anticipate it coming out ’cause the second we finished (filming), I went away to college and I was so excited… I got into my favorite college with my three best friends and there was so much going on and then halfway through my freshman year, we went to Sundance (Film Festival) and I was like, ‘Woah, this is a bit weird,’ and then every month there’s been some sort of new thing that’s happened, and then this is the final chapter, and it’s crazy being here.”

Lucas has been taking some off his studies to promote the movie during awards season, but he is planning to head back to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts as soon as he returns home from Sunday’s Oscars.

The New York native shared, “I’m hoping to go back (to school) actually, after this, and spend some time there and just see all my friends.”

Lucas’ appearance at Hollywood’s big night wasn’t his first – he previously attended as a guest of his father, screenwriter Peter Hedges, back in 2003, when he was nominated for About A Boy, so the young actor had his own agenda as he attended the ceremony at the Dolby Theater.

The star said, “We were looking at the photo album we had from 13 years ago when… my brother and I came with him when he was a nominee, and we’re gonna recreate some of the photos we took from that weekend 13 years ago, so I’m excited for that.”

Lucas lost out on the Best Supporting Actor award to category favorite Mahershala Ali for Moonlight.

