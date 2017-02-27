Meek Mill makes homeless man do push-ups for $20

Meek Mill has made a new kind of impression on his fans after he posted several videos to Instagram that showed a homeless man asking for change.

The viral video does not show Meek Mill, with an estimated worth of $3 million, ever giving the man money. What it does show is the 29-year-old rapper telling the man that he will give him $20 if he does push-ups.

“We ain’t going to give out no free money,” Meek is heard telling the man in the video that was still on his Instagram account on Saturday night.

The homeless man questions whether he will get the money and Meek assures him he will.

In the next video in the series, the man is on the ground doing 20 push ups as Meek Mill counts them off.

While Instagram stories are only up for 24 hours, celebrity gossip site, The Shade Room, uploaded the full video to their own Instagram account.

Meek Mill who makes homeless people physically strain themselves for money he can afford to share, can often be seen flaunting his wealth on Instagram. All that just adds to the degrading nature of his request.

He not only made fun of a man in a desperate situation, but shared the man’s humiliating experience with his more than 11 million followers.

Even hardcore fans are not impressed with his actions.

#PressPlay: #MeekMill makes a homeless man do some push-ups for money. #Roommates, what are your thoughts?

