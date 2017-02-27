‘Moonlight’ Dazzles at the Oscars

In spite of a bit of high drama that played out during the last, and most coveted, award of the night, Moonlight took home the top prize Sunday night at the Oscars.

Barry Jenkins’ indie coming of age tale about a young Black man who struggles to define his masculinity and sexuality won three awards–Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture.

Mahershala Ali took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Juan, a drug dealer who takes young Chiron, the main character, under his wing. During his acceptance speech, Ali–who also became the first Muslim American actor to win an Oscar–thanked his wife, Amatus.

The moment #MahershalaAli won best supporting actor for #moonlight at the #oscars congrats Mahershala and @moonlightmov @BlackGirlNerds pic.twitter.com/5ecxhIiNoF

— ChocolateCityComics (@ChocCityComics) February 27, 2017

Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney also won for Best Adapted Screenplay. When they took the stage they dedicated the award, and the film, to those Black and Brown young people who don’t feel seen.

Barry Jenkins: “For the next 4 years it will not be you alone. We will not forget you.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YSIiGSYMHT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

While many projected La La Land would take home the he biggest prize of the ceremony, Moonlight won in a surprise twist that looked like it was ripped straight from the screen.

Watching the #Oscars producers slowly tell the #LaLaLand team they didn’t win Best Picture is WILD. Keep your eyes on the background pic.twitter.com/3TRUWZAMjH

— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2017

Thankfully, once the confusion died down, Jenkins and the Moonlight team were able to accept the award they worked so hard to receive.

‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins can’t believe it, either #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6r1Ar8p9in — Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017

In addition to Moonlight, Viola Davis also took home an Oscar last night for her performance in Fences.

Best #Oscars speech 2017. You had us all in tears… Thank you @violadavis for your incredible performance. #fencespic.twitter.com/xSO7KLhL9b

— Tasmin Lucia-Khan (@Tasmin) February 27, 2017

Congrats to the winners!

