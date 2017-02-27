My-King Johnson first active openly gay scholarship football player

My-King Johnson has been recruited by the Arizona Wildcats, making him the first openly gay scholarship player in major-college football.

Johnson reportedly told Arizona defensive line coach Vincent Amey that he was gay during the recruitment process and was thrilled when Amey’s reply was “we want you to be a Wildcat.”

“When I found out, I really couldn’t sleep,” Amey told The Arizona Daily Star. “And it wasn’t like I was uncomfortable with it. I was just like, all right, it’s different, it’s new. … I said, ‘Look, you are who you are, I am who I am, and I’m going to coach you the same way. I’m going to treat you the same way. I’m going to get on you the same way as everybody else. There’s no difference. You do what you do.’

“I said, ‘When the players find out, especially my room, I’m going to tell [those] dudes: Look, you gotta have his back.’”

Johnson never considered hiding his sexuality. He came out to his family when he was twelve and plans to continue to be that open about his life.

“I’m a very honest person,” he said. “I just don’t see how I could be living an honest, truthful life and have that in the background.”

Source:: The Grio

