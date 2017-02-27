The Anti-Blackness of the Asian Community

Anti-blackness is a disease that affects millions of annually regardless of age, gender, socio-economic, geographic and political status. The symptoms include rage, insecurity, lack of empathy, physical violence, donning white hoods, vandalism, tampering with public water supplies and the ability to destroy the disenfranchised. This ailment exists in the communities of color and alarmingly, thanks to a reliable news source, has dwelled in North Korea for decades. One my favorite Facebook personalities, The Love Life of an Asian Guy, recently posted a piece addressing the theory of anti-blackness as a theory practiced beyond the Western world.

But the biggest question is: why would a country of color despise another? You may recall on May 2, 2014, the Korean Central News Agency published an anti-Obama rant suggesting that “it would be perfect for Obama to live with a group of monkeys in the world’s largest African natural zoo and lick for bread crumbs thrown by spectators.” Renowned author B.R. Meyers’ 2010 book The Cleanest Race argues how outsiders associate North Korea as a Communist and race-based utopian society. The state ideology, according to Meyers, is similar to Nazism whiteness: racial purity as a necessary and essential to survival and progression of the native land. Remember Dennis Rodman and various members of the Harlem Globetrotter’s unsuccessful visit? Going on the strength of Kim Jong-un who was supposedly a friend, all of the men involved were publicly humiliated. The Daily NK likened the sports legends as some sort of “American mafia” and inquired why “such a group of goblins would visit their land.”

Reality: Anti-blackness is a global problem.

Negative depictions and feelings towards Black individuals is a direct result of a biased media community. The influence of the white Western race ideologies dates back to slavery, the emergence of the KKK and the destructive rise of Hitlerism. The hatred of Black bodies, though revered and admired for superior physical perfection, is a direct result of Asians feel a stronger connection to whites and that the playing fields are evenly balanced on the playing fields economically as well as culturally. According to a Pew Research paper Asian-Americans are “the highest-income, best-educated and fastest-growing racial group in the U.S. and are more satisfied than the general public with their lives, finances and the direction of the country” and feel that #BlackLives “no longer matter to the progression of society.” To make matters more complicated, American-born domestic terrorist Dylan Roof had this to say on his personal website about Asians: “They are by nature very racist and could be great allies of the White race.”

The rejection of brown bodies seems to live within their own communities as well. On recent years we witnessed Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, who is Republican Indian-American spew anti-Islam rhetoric, denounce gay marriage and reject any aid to assist with his state’s poor economic problems; writer Dinesh D’Souza referred to President Obama as “a boy from the ghetto;’ South Carolina’s Republican Gov. Nikki Haley, an Indian-American, once identified as white; and who could forget actress Mindy Kaling’s brother, Vijay Chokalingam, boasted about changing his name in order to take advantage of Affirmative Action in order to obtain entry into medical school. Only when the Asian community can embrace and rid themselves of their biases can they began to accept Black and brown lives wholly.

In facing their own biases, Asians can begin by admitting they have a problem with racism and in order to alleviate this issue must be willing to understand our redemptive struggle and join us to end racial injustice by aiding in the fight and recognizing that #BlackLivesDoIndeedMatter.

