Camila Cabello: ‘I’d Like Birthday Boobs’

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello wants bigger boobs for her 20th birthday.

The singer, who quit the girl band in December, exits her teens on Friday and admits there’s one gift she’s really like as she rings in her 20s.

“For my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger. Just a little,” she told fans on Twitter on Monday, prompting a rush of responses from devotees insisting she was perfect just the way she is.

It was an odd tweet to send considering Camila confessed she felt “oversexualized” as a member of Fifth Harmony.

During a recent appearance on Lena Dunham’s podcast, the young singer admitted she could never get used to the idea she was a sexual object in the band.

“There’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualise us to just get more attention,” she said. “Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down…

I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

She added, “There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing.”

