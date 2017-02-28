Father fatally shoots teen who snuck in house to see daughter

A Georgia man fatally shot a 17-year-old boy who snuck into the house in order to see his 14-year-old daughter.

Derrick Fulton has not been charged in the death of Jordan Middleton, according to sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris. “He thought it was an intruder. But no, she [Fulton’s daughter] invited him in,” Morris explained. “And he bolted out of the closet. (Fulton) shot him once in the chest.”

“Mr. Fulton obviously is remorseful. Everyone in the home was in shock at what had just occurred,” he added, characterizing the shooting as a horrible accident.

According to an investigation of the incident, Fulton heard a noise downstairs and grabbed his handgun from a dresser to investigate the sound. When he got downstairs, the family dog was barking at the guest bedroom.

“The dog continued to bark and act aggressive toward the guest bedroom. As Mr. Fulton entered the bedroom, Jordan ran out of the closet,” Morris said. “Mr. Fulton fired one time, striking Jordon in the upper chest.”

Deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call at 2:47 a.m. Saturday and found Middleton dead in the foyer from a single gunshot to the chest.

