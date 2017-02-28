A man charged with burglary for breaking into Simon Cowell’s London home in 2015 has been found guilty.

Darren February was accused of taking money and jewelry totalling nearly $1.25 million from The X Factor boss’ $13 million mansion in the Holland Park area of the British capital in December, 2015. Cowell was inside the property with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric at the time of the break-in.

February was charged last year and on Monday he was found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court in London. February, who reportedly has 37 previous burglary convictions, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

After the burglary, Cowell told The Sun he had been left shaken by the ordeal.

“It was nerve-racking,” he said. “Lauren was woken up with me and we checked on Eric. That was the first thing we did, to make sure he was OK.

“Apart from the fact someone broke into my house and stole my stuff, which is scary, it could have been worse. Thankfully no one was hurt.”

