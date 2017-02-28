Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree speaks on Remy Ma’s diss track

Safaree Samuels, Nicki Minaj’s former fiancé and producer, said that Remy Ma’s recent diss track against Minaj was one of the “most disrespectful” that he had ever heard, but that didn’t mean he was going to give Minaj any support.

“I ain’t gonna lie, credibility wise… it’s just a very disrespectful record,” he told TMZ, adding, “It’s probably the most disrespectful record I’ve ever heard in my life.”

He’s not sure Minaj can come back from the diss, either.

“What can you even say?” he asked. “There’s really not much.”

When asked if he would help Minaj write a response, he laughed. “I don’t get caught up in the whole female beef thing,” he said. “Imma just try to, you know, mind my business as much as possible.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

