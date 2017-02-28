Patrick Stewart Relies On Cannabis Spray To Keep Hands Working

Patrick Stewart uses a cannabis spray on his hands to help them function better.

The British actor may be in his mid-70s, but he’s as busy as ever with work, and X-Men fans can’t wait to see him back as Charles Xavier in the next Wolverine installment Logan, which hits cinemas from Wednesday. Though in the movie, Patrick plays an older and weaker version of the X-Men founder.

“I’m reflecting on ageing anyway, it didn’t take Logan to make me think about that,” Patrick sighed to British Esquire. “I think about it everyday. Not all the time. I’m not brooding on it, but I’ve come to a point where the numbers are against you. Physical things (make me feel old). You get to an age where you go to the doctor, you tell him how old you are and he just shrugs his shoulders and says: ‘Oh, is that it?’

“I mean, my main problem is my hands don’t work very well. But thanks to cannabis they work much better than they used to. Thanks to the law in California now, it’s just a spray that I put on.”

When asked what he does when returning to the U.K., where cannabis is not legally used for medicinal purposes, he wryly sidestepped the question.

Patrick once again stars opposite Hugh Jackman, who’s backed as the clawed mutant in Logan, but warns fans that this time around Xavier, who’s suffering from a degenerative brain disease, isn’t the calm and compassionate character fans have grown to love.

“We find ourselves confronted by this loony; whizzing around in a creaky old wheelchair chanting commercial slogans,” he explained.

“As for me? We all know the potential for (degenerative brain disease) for people over a certain age is very, very real. My wife (Sunny Ozell) comes from a family of doctors and they say to me: ‘Well, by your age, if certain bad things were going to happen to you, they would have happened by now. Or you would be aware of them by now, so you’re in the clear.’ Which is reassuring!”

Source:: WENN – Blog

