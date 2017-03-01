Is Oprah considering run for president?

Oprah Winfrey says that the rise of Donald Trump to politics has her rethinking her own role in the political landscape.

As she told Bloomberg‘s David Rubenstein, she simply though that she was not qualified enough to ever run for the highest office in the land, but after the improbable rise of Donald Trump, she is not sure that’s the case anymore.

“I actually never thought that that was – I never considered the question, even a possibility,” she admitted, adding that when she saw Trump win, “I just thought, ‘Oh! Oh!’”

“I thought, “Oh, gee, I don’t have experience. I don’t know enough. I don’t–And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh! Oh!’”

If Oprah were to leverage her name the way Trump leveraged his, there is every possibility that she could be the first woman to become president of the United States, a feat that would cap off a life and career full of improbable wins for the media mogul. She could potentially win one of the only platforms bigger than the one she enjoys now, with millions of fans and viewers inspired by her legacy.

Grio fam, what do you think? Should Oprah run for president in this new political environment?

Source:: The Grio

