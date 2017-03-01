Viola Davis Is Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year

Viola Davis has been named Harvard University’s Artist of the Year.

The Fences star will receive the Harvard Foundation’s arts medal for her career achievements on March 4 at the Cultural Rhythms Festival in Memorial Hall’s Sanders Theater in Massachusetts.

“The students and faculty of the Harvard Foundation are delighted to present the acclaimed television and film artist Viola Davis with the 2017 Artist of the Year award,” S. Allen Counter, director of the Harvard Foundation, says. “Our student committee praised her outstanding contributions to American and international film and theater…”

Harvard University’s ceremony will come a week after Davis won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences.

