Warren Beatty has called on the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to release an official statement about what went wrong at the end of the 2017 Oscars.

The movie legend was left holding the wrong card as he and Faye Dunaway announced the Best Picture winner on Sunday night, and as he played for time the actress revealed La La Land had won.

As the film’s producers, director Damien Chazelle and his cast took the stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, it became clear a mistake had been made – and Moonlight was named the Best Picture winner.

Initial reports suggested Beatty was responsible for the error, and now he’s urging Cheryl Boone Isaacs to make it absolutely clear what happened.

“I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible,” Warren said.

Officials at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm responsible for the presenters’ envelope handover backstage, have taken ownership of the error, confessing Beatty may have been handed the wrong card as he stepped out onstage.

Source:: WENN – Blog

