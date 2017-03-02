Ed Sheeran’s Social Media Blackout Reduced His Anxiety

Ed Sheeran reduced his stress when he erased himself from social media last year.

The Shape Of You hitmaker decided to take a step back from using his “phone, emails and all social media” in late 2015 so he could enjoy some peace and quiet during a lengthy hiatus throughout most of 2016. He’s back on it now, acknowledging that connecting with fans is important for the success of new music, but Ed remains amazed at the impact the blackout had on his life.

“My mind was definitely more settled,” Ed told the BBC of the time he was off social media. “I didn’t have as much anxiety, because I didn’t have as many people wanting things from me. Or I wasn’t aware of the people who wanted things from me.

Also, I started having conversations with people, rather than just going into my phone.”

While he has returned to Instagram and Twitter, Ed still doesn’t have a phone. And he doesn’t intend to get one either, preferring to stay slightly disconnected.

“I don’t have one (a phone) at all. It’s amazing,” Ed smiled. “I was at a house party the other day and 50 per cent of the people were either Snapchatting or watching Snapchat. Someone said: ‘Why don’t you have a phone any more?’ and I was like: ‘Look around you. This is exactly why I don’t have a phone.’ ”

Ed also opened up the interview about how he was affected by the death of musical legend George Michael last year. The singer died on Christmas Day aged 53, with his passing making Ed think about the mortality of his family members.

“The George Michael thing really took me by surprise, because he was so young. He’s younger than my dad,” he mused. “I had a party for New Year, and people played George Michael tunes the whole night.

“It was amazing to see how many people were made happy by his music. He really did affect a lot of people in a positive way, and it’s just so, so sad for someone like that to go so young.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

