In new trailer, emotions run high on ‘Braxton Family Values’

The new season of Braxton Family Values premieres on March 16, and in the latest teaser emotions are on high.

“When viewers check back in with the sisters, rumors of marital troubles between Tamar and Vince are making headlines, and the couple discusses the possibility of having another baby, which leaves the sisters confused and concerned. Toni, on the other hand, is enjoying the budding of a new love—and is finally ready to take her relationship public!” the network said ahead of the new season, continuing on:

For the first time in years, the notoriously private superstar is opening up about the new man in her life, Birdman. Towanda files for divorce from Andre and swears this time there is no turning back. The seemingly amicable divorce takes a turn for the worse, though, when Andre petitions for full custody of the children. Could the rumors of a new man in Towanda’s life be the reason behind Andre’s change of heart?

Meanwhile, Trina is continuing to grow her business but when she asks her sisters to help taste test her new menu, things explode as Trina and Tamar come to blows leaving Towanda left to play peacemaker. Traci becomes a spokeswoman for a new line of Vodka and is continuing to work on a solo album. She’s also attempting the resolve past issues with sister Tamar however things between them come to a head. Will these two finally put their issues to rest?

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

