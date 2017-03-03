Foxy Brown secretly welcomes baby girl

Surprise! Apparently, Foxy Brown is a new mother.

Wendy Williams broke the exciting news on her self-titled show, claiming that the 38-year-old had kept the information hidden from the public about her bouncing baby girl.

“No word on exactly who the baby’s father is but allegedly it’s a reggae star and I’m not going to say his name because I think that me and Foxy have some sort of relationship, and the bureau does have a working telephone. So, maybe she’ll call us,” Williams said on her show.

If that’s true, then congratulations are in order!

Wendy Williams reveals Foxy Brown had a baby girl….congrats to Foxy Brown on her baby girl #foxybrown #illnana #wendywilliams

A post shared by GOSSIPSNOBBS (@gossipsnobbs) on Mar 3, 2017 at 1:42am PST

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

