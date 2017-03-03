Gang members indicted in brutal deaths of high school girls

On Thursday, more than a dozen members of the MS-13 gang in were indicted for seven Long Island killings over the span of three years.

The 41-count indictment included seven murder charges, racketeering, attempted murder, assault, obstruction of justice and arson, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. The seven murder charges included the deaths of several high school students, including two girls who were beaten to death with a baseball bat and machete.

“Law enforcement was determined that these brutal murders wouldn’t turn into cold cases,” said US Attorney Robert L. Capers.

The two girls, Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, went to Brentwood High School in Brentwood, and police had announced at the time of their deaths that they suspected gang involvement as well as the deaths of two others whose remains were found after being missing for months.

“The Brentwood family has spent the last six months in mourning, but today marks the beginning of the healing process for this beautiful and resilient community,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.

“My message to the people of Brentwood and all of Suffolk County is that although we are keenly aware that nothing will ever undue the heartbreaking loss of Nisa and Kayla, we can take solace in the fact that their savage murderers will be held accountable,” he added.

The MS-13 is considered one of the largest street gangs in the country, and it expands beyond US borders in El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

Source:: The Grio

