Netflix teases Dave Chappelle’s comedy special

On March 21, Dave Chappelle is releasing two stand-up specials from his personal vault.

The stand-up specials will hit Netflix as part of a deal that Chappelle has made with the streaming giant to release not only new material but also specials that he has from his own comedy vault.

Netflix just released the trailer for two of those specials, which you can check out down below.

Grio fam, what do you think? Are you excited to see more available from Dave Chappelle?

Source:: The Grio

