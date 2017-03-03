Peter Dinklage’s Wife Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and his wife Erica Schmidt are preparing to become parents again.

The actor joined writer/director Erica at the launch of her new Off-Broadway play All the Fine Boys in New York City on Wednesday night, when she showed off her growing baby belly.

The play’s cast members, including Abigail Breslin and Isabelle Fuhrman, also helped the couple celebrate the news by joining in for pictures with Erica as they all placed their hands on her stomach, reports People.com.

The child will be Dinklage and Schmidt’s second, a sibling for their five-year-old daughter Zelig.

The couple wed in 2005.

