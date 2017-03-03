Whitney Houston Film Set For World Premiere At Tribeca

Director Nick Broomfield’s new Whitney Houston documentary, Whitney. ‘can I Be Me’, will have its world premiere at Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York next month.

The film, featuring largely never-before-seen footage, chronicles the tragic singer’s rise and fall.

The Tribeca Film Festival line-up highlights also include Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested’s documentary Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS, and much-anticipated films like Chuck, The Clapper, Aardvark, and Flower.

This year’s festival will feature 78 world premieres and 37 feature directorial debuts. Of the 98 titles selected, representing 28 countries, 32 projects are directed by women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival runs from 19 to 30 April.

Source:: WENN – Blog

