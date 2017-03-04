Adele Fires Back At Mean Grammy Fashion Critics
Adele has attacked fashion meanies who suggested she looked like Shrek’s ogre girlfriend Princess Fiona in her green Grammys gown.
The 28-year-old picked up five awards at the ceremony last month, but some online trolls were more interested in the Givenchy Couture dress she wore on the red carpet.
“Everyone said I looked like Fiona from Shrek,” she says. “I don’t f**king care. It was Givenchy Couture. They can say what they want.
“Obviously I’m a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight.”
Adele is currently on tour in Australia.
Source:: WENN – Blog