Adele Fires Back At Mean Grammy Fashion Critics

Adele has attacked fashion meanies who suggested she looked like Shrek’s ogre girlfriend Princess Fiona in her green Grammys gown.

The 28-year-old picked up five awards at the ceremony last month, but some online trolls were more interested in the Givenchy Couture dress she wore on the red carpet.

“Everyone said I looked like Fiona from Shrek,” she says. “I don’t f**king care. It was Givenchy Couture. They can say what they want.

“Obviously I’m a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight.”

Adele is currently on tour in Australia.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

