Quantcast

Adele Fires Back At Mean Grammy Fashion Critics

Adele has attacked fashion meanies who suggested she looked like Shrek’s ogre girlfriend Princess Fiona in her green Grammys gown.
The 28-year-old picked up five awards at the ceremony last month, but some online trolls were more interested in the Givenchy Couture dress she wore on the red carpet.
“Everyone said I looked like Fiona from Shrek,” she says. “I don’t f**king care. It was Givenchy Couture. They can say what they want.
“Obviously I’m a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight.”
Adele is currently on tour in Australia.

Source:: WENN – Blog