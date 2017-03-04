Foxy Brown mentions Remy Ma’s miscarriage in new diss track

This just keeps getting more interesting.

Foxy Brown isn’t too pleased with Remy Ma referring to her as a “deaf b***h” in the diss track “Shether” aimed at Nicki Minaj.

“Talkin’ sh*t about me to a deaf b*tch,” Remy said. “And usually I have sympathy for the impaired. But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea.”

So, Foxy is clapping back with her own diss track aimed Remy’s way. In it, Brown calls Remy a “bum b*tch” and references the rapper’s unfortunate “miscarriage.”

A short clip of Foxy rapping over Jay Z’s “Takeover” instrumental has surfaced online, and now we’re just waiting to see what happens next.

