Marc Anthony’s First Wife Opens Up About Pain Of Child Custody Battle

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife Dayanara Torres has broken her silence about her messy divorce from the singer, revealing their 2003 split was anything but amicable.

The couple wed in 2000 and were madly in love with one another until the marriage started unraveling after the former Miss Universe gave birthto the pair’s second son in 2003.

Their nasty custody battle for the boys was settled in 2014, after a judge increased Anthony’s monthly payments to his ex to over $14,000-per-month. The singer was also ordered to increase his contribution for vacation expenses and cover his sons’ educational and medical costs.

Now, in an exclusive interview with People en Espanol, Dayanara insists there was nothing she enjoyed about facing off with her ex over his child custody payments.

“There were days when I had to face my children,” she explains, “They would ask me every time, ‘Did we win mom? Please tell us we won’. And finally we were given what we wanted, more than double of what we originally asked. I am happy because my children do not deserve any less than that.”

And she tells the publication that following the divorce and before settling the child support case, she was forced to live in an apartment, sharing the same bedroom as her boys. She admits the living arrangement was difficult for her sons.

“If they are going to have a Disneyland there (with their father), then this (living situation) has to at least be normal,” she tells the publication.

Anthony wed Jennifer Lopez in 2004 just days after finalizing his divorce from Dayanara. The singer split from his third wife Shannon de Lima last year and their divorce was finalized last month.

