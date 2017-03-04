Tommy Page Dies Aged 46

American singer-songwriter Tommy Page has died aged 46.

Page, best known for his 1990 hit I’ll Be Your Everything, was found dead on Friday (03Mar17).

Editors at Billboard magazine, where Page worked as an associate publisher from 2011 to 2013, report that his death was an apparent suicide.

The late musician wrote I’ll Be Your Everything with New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood. The song topped America’s Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Throughout his career he released seven studio albums and also had success as a record executive at Warner Bros subsidiary Reprise Records.

During his time at the label he helped mentor acts including Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, and Green Day.

Page is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children.

