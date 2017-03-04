Watch: Hero bus driver pulls over to save suicidal woman

A Florida bus driver pulled over when he saw a woman getting ready to throw herself from the bridge, and surveillance footage from inside the bus captured his heroic efforts to talk her down and save her life.

Damone Hudson, who has been a driver for the Greater Dayton RTA for 24 years, knew he had to help when he saw the woman, and according to police, his quick thinking saved her life.

“I just knew I needed to talk to her,” Hudson said in a statement released by the RTA. “I wasn’t trying to be heroic, I just saw someone that looked like she was definitely in pain or trouble and I just wanted to make a connection.”

— Bus driver allegedly used n-word, leaves kids on side of road —

In the video, Hudson can be heard calling out to the woman, “Hey miss, why don’t you come back on the other side of the rail?” He exits the bus and begins talking with her, asking her to come back to his side of the rail and even offering her a hug, all while motioning for a passenger to call the authorities.

Dayton Police arrived moments later, and the woman was eventually helped back over the rail.

On March 7, Hudson will be honored for his heroic actions at an upcoming RTA board meeting.

Hudson told WHIO-TV, “Everyone’s going through something. Even if you are, just reach out and try to touch someone, even if it’s in a small way.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

