Dylan Schumaker, a 17-year-old white kid from Buffalo, New York, thought that all he had to do to get out of a harsh sentence for beating his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son to death was cry.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller wasn’t about to let him get away with it, though, and when Schumaker appeared for sentencing after being convicted of the second-degree murder last month, she called him “a manipulator and deceiver” and read his own words back to him.

“I’m a 16-year-old blond,” Boller read in the now-viral video. “Probably all I have to do is cry, and they’re going to feel sorry for me.”

As you can probably gather, Schumaker’s crocodile tears didn’t get him out of anything. He was sentenced to 25 to life.

