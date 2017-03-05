Police Officer in Trouble After Letting Women Twerk on His Cruiser

A police officer in Rochester, New York, has landed himself in hot water after allowing women who had just been rejected from a club to twerk on his police car.

A video of the incident was uploaded to Twitter and quickly went viral. The women were twerking away while the officers looked on apparently unconcerned. They may not have cared but the Rochester police chief Michael Ciminelli certainly did.

The police chief put out a statement that read, “We, as leaders of the Department, hold the Rochester Police Department, its uniform and its symbols in the highest regard. We expect all our officers to do the same. Our professionalism, both on- and off-duty are a reflection of all police officers.

“Although the RPD personnel did not intend for this to occur, the result was an inappropriate and unacceptable image for the Rochester Police Department. This matter has already been addressed accordingly. I don’t think it was targeted or out of disrespect, they just thought it was going to be funny if we do this. None of us found it funny.”

According to the man who videoed the dance party, Ciminelli needs to relax.

“The women asked the cops if they could dance by their car,” said Chris Barber. “The RPD officers were being respectful to the females who made a request.”

Apparently, the police officers were under the impression the women were going to take selfies by the patrol car and had little time to react before one of the women climbed onto the hood of the car.

The local police union representative Ralph Gagliano had his own defense of the officers. “We’re constantly being told it’s important to interact with the public. It was appropriate how he reacted to the situation,” Gagliano stated. “His intention was to allow these girls to take a photo in front of the car. They decided to carry on and bring attention to themselves.”

Source:: The Grio

