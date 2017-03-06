Floyd Mayweather’s car set on fire in England

Floyd Mayweather’s car was torched in England during his tour stop at Birmingham.

“Police are investigating an arson attack on a vehicle parked at a Birmingham hotel,” West Midlands police said, according to ESPN. “No one was injured following the fire at 0330hrs this morning [Sunday, March 5] at the Park Regis Hotel in Broad Street. Offenders smashed the window of the vehicle, a people carrier, before pouring accelerant inside and setting it alight. Enquiries into the fire, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle belonging to a guest, are currently on-going and police are examining CCTV from the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.”

This is especially ironic because Mayweather was only recently praising his British fans for their loyalty.

“I represented the US in the Olympics, I love my country. But the US fans will love you on Monday; if you lose, they’ll hate you on Tuesday; if you win, it will be back to loving you on Wednesday,” Mayweather said, according to The Telegraph.

“The thing about these UK fans is if they are with you, they’re with you. I’ve got calls from Africa, all around the world, to do a tour, but I said the UK fans first, always,” he continued, later adding, “These fans have been loyal and paid hard-earned money to come out there and support me.”

