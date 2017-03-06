Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, and Twenty One Pilots were among the big winners at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night.

Can’t Stop The Feeling! from the Trolls film soundtrack landed Justin the Song of the Year prize early on in the Los Angeles ceremony, and the pop superstar delivered a powerful message to his fans as he took to the stage, reminding the audience his mega hit was all about “inclusion” and “being together”.

“If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee…,” he said, referring to himself. “Anyone that is treating you unkindly – it’s only because they are afraid, or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are.

“Being different means you’re making a difference. So… f**k ’em.”

Twenty One Pilots were named Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, while they also went home with Alternative Rock Song of the Year for Heathens, and Alternative Rock Album of the Year for Blurryface.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Work collaboration with Drake scored the R&B Song of the Year award, as her Anti release won R&B Album of the Year.

Bruno Mars was named the Innovator of the Year, and admitted he was blown away by the love and support he had received from fans.

“This is incredible,” he told the crowd at The Forum. “Most importantly, I want to thank the fans. I love you guys. I do this all for you guys. You make me a better songwriter, a better performer, a better entertainer.”

“Innovator is a very heavy word. This award, I’m so honored,” Bruno gushed. “It’s a little ironic for me because I genuinely feel like I’m just getting started. I don’t know where we’re going yet, but we are going.”

It was also a good night for The Chainsmokers, cleaning up with Best New Artist, Best New Pop Artist, and Dance Song of the Year for Closer featuring Halsey.

Chance The Rapper claimed Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Bryson Tiller was named Best New R&B Artist, and Best New Latin Artist was awarded to CNCO.

Coldplay landed Best Tour, former One Direction star Zayn Malik won Best Music Video for Pillowtalk, Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself topped the Best Lyrics category, and 5 Seconds of Summer landed the Best Song from a Movie for Ghostbusters track Girls Talk Boys. Fifth Harmony took home the Best Fan Army accolade for their loyal devotees, who are nicknamed the Harmonizers.

Other winners included Green Day’s Bang Bang for Rock Song of the Year, Disturbed for Rock Artist of the Year, Kelsea Ballerini for Best New Country Artist, and Thomas Rhett, who was honored as Country Artist of the Year.

Source:: WENN – Blog

