Karrueche Tran will reportedly come face-to-face with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown in court on Thursday as she requests a permanent restraining order against the singer.

The model and TV personality won an emergency order against the Loyal hitmaker last month after she filed court documents claiming hehad threatened to kill her following the end of their four-year relationship, which she alleged was violent and abusive at times.

However, according to TMZ.com, Tran’s attempts to serve Brown with the order have repeatedly failed. She is now said to be determined to convince a judge to give the singer an ultimatum – to stay away from her for three years and abide by the terms of a permanent restraining order or go to jail.

Sources close to the situation added that Tran is prepared to take to the stand and swear under oath that Brown has been violent towards her in a similar way he was towards ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Brown was sentenced to six months community service and five years’ probation for his infamous 2009 beating of then-girlfriend Rihanna. His probation ended in 2015 after it was extended following violations for drugs and other altercations.

In her first statement to the judge, Tran claimed that Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me”, and suggested he was still so upset by their 2015 split, he threatened to “shoot” Tran so no one else could have her.

The 28-year-old also alleged the R&B star “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs”.

After the judge awarding Tran the emergency order, her best friend Joseph Ryan La Cour obtained a similar order after telling the judge he was fearful for his safety.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, La Cour claimed Brown had made hostile statements to him, threatening to “shoot the place up” if he found him and Tran out and about together. La Cour also alleged Brown sent out a group of men to beat him up.

Brown has been ordered to stay a football field’s length away from La Cour at all times, and the singer is also barred from harassing or making other contact with his former flame’s friend.

Source:: WENN – Blog

