The woman involved in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is planning to press charges, claiming she narrowly avoided a brain hemorrhage.

Ana Becerra hit headlines over the weekend after getting into a brawl with the One Direction star’s girlfriend Eleanor Calder at Los Angeles International Airport. Louis, who’d just had his own scuffle with a photographer, ran over to help Eleanor, and their altercation was caught on camera.

However, Ana has now given her side of the story in a series of tweets.

“literally I hit my head on the ground a little bit harder I could have an cerebral hemorrhage (sic),” the Twitter account @AnaBecerra382 fumed. “Isn’t anyone wondering why they pulled Louis off of me and what happened the seconds after we fell?

“I’m a b**ch for getting hit by a celebrity?… everyone is trying to lecture me on MY injuries and MY actions. I was there and y’all weren’t so stfu (shut the f**k up)… Waiting for other angles to be released so y’all can see what happened.”

It was claimed Ana and two others were attacking Eleanor, which prompted Louis to get involved, though Ana has put forward an alternative story.

She alleges Eleanor grabbed her phone because she thought she was filming father-of-one Louis, and when Ana went to get it back the popstar’s girlfriend hid it. That’s when Louis, who recently lost his mother Johannah to leukemia, allegedly came over, grabbed Ana and pushed her to the floor.

“And we land on the ground where the boyfriend punches me in the eye and when he stands up he puts his knee on my stomach and basically stood on it, then they walk outta there. Of course I’m gonna press charges!!!!!” she exclaimed.

One Direction’s loyal fan base, who are known for their fierce love and devotion, quickly got the hashtag “#WeSupportLouis” trending, choosing to disregard Ana’s version of events.

Neither Louis or Eleanor have commented on the story, but the singer’s lawyer, Martin Singer has issued a statement.

“The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis,” Singer said. “It’s not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense.”

Louis was arrested and bailed on battery charges over the incident and is due to appear in court on 29 March.

Source:: WENN – Blog

