Mark Wahlberg Wants New Comic Turned Into Film Franchise

Mark Wahlberg is developing a comic book with views of turning it into a film franchise.

Oscar-nominated actor Mark is creating sci-fi comic Alien Bounty Hunter with his production partner Stephen Levinson, and the pair are hoping it will one day make the move on to the big screen.

“Some of today’s greatest film franchises originated as comics,” Mark and Stephen said in a joint statement. “We always try to get involved with the story telling process from its inception. With Alien Bounty Hunter we are creating a new hero’s origin story.”

Comic giants Marvel and DC Comics have turned some of their best loved characters into cinema gold, with the likes of the X-Men, The Avengers and the Superman films making movie studios tens of millions of dollars.

Alien Bounty Hunter debuts at Comic-Con International in San Diego in July, and will be followed up with a monthly edition.

Teasing more details about the project on his Twitter page, Transformers star Mark told his followers: “The galaxy’s worst is about to meet Earth’s best.”

Website cbr.com revealed the official premise for Alien Bounty Hunter.

“Ben Madsen is tasked with apprehending a wanted fugitive… but quickly learns that his target is not of this world Madsen must track his mark through an alien enclave populated by the galaxy’s most dangerous aliens – right here on Earth,” cbr shared.

Alien Bounty Hunter co-writer Adrian Wassel has called the project a “homage and a send-up of every adventure flick and action hero we’ve ever loved”.

Source:: WENN – Blog

