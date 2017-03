Matt Damon is to narrate a new documentary about the history of the Boston Marathon.

The actor, who grew up in the city, will front Jon Dunham’s new film, which will touch on the 2013 bombings which shook the finish line of the annual race.

Boston will chronicle the history of the marathon, which was first run in 1897.

Fellow Bostonian Mark Wahlberg recently starred in the film Patriots Day, which focused on the bombing.

