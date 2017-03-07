Whitney Houston’s brother allegedly caught high, unconscious on video

In a video posted online, Whitney Houston’s older brother, Gary, appears to be high on drugs outside of a notorious drug den in Atlanta.

A man who strongly resembles Gary Houston, a retired NBA player, is seen on video unconscious inside of a vehicle. Eyewitnesses tell RadarOnline that Houston was “high as a kite” as he sat in his parked car on Feb. 22, just 11 days after the the fifth anniversary of death Whitney Houston, who died of accidental drowning as a result of a heart attack and cocaine use.

“It’s a well-known drug house. There’s a lot of traffic going in and out of that dead-end street so it’s obvious,” a regular visitor to the dealer’s home told Radar. “The guy sells pills, all kinds of pills – pain pills, pills for anxiety, Roxy, cocaine, weed, and heroin.”

The visitor alleges Gary Houston paid the dealer $200 for heroin before heading to his car. Hours later, he said, Gary was passed out in his car.

Houston is the husband to Pat Houston, who was Whitney’s longtime manager and closest friend. Pat was also named as administrator of Whitney’s estate, and oversaw the estate on behalf of Whitney’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who eerily died under similar circumstances as her famous mother.

Gary’s downward spiral has reportedly “crushed” his 83-year-old mother Cissy Houston.

“Cissy is obsessing that Gary could be the next to go,” a source told Radar. “She knows her son is not a healthy man. Now, Cissy’s worried that she’s going to lose him, too.”

See the video in full here.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

