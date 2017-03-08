Ellie Goulding Shows Off Boxing Skills In New Video Clip

Ellie Goulding is no lightweight when it comes to boxing – the Burn singer has stunned fans with her fighting skills in a new Instagram video.

The singer, 30, posted the clip of herself working out with a trainer on Tuesday, adding the simple caption: “Avelino” – the rapper who provides the soundtrack to her boxing session.

Ellie’s on somewhat of a fitness kick at the moment and she has been posting a series of gym workouts in recent weeks.

She’s not the only boxing Brit getting fighting fit in the ring – her ex-boyfriend, Ed Sheeran, showed off his jabs and hooks in his new music video for Shape of You.

Source:: WENN – Blog

