Jessica Chastain took part in a planned walkout in Warsaw, Poland for International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old actress who is in the country to promote her new movie The Zookeeper’s Wife, took time off from promotional duties to join the International Women’s Strike in solidarity withthe women of Poland, and to stand up for women’s rights around the world. Jessica is an outspoken advocate on gender inequality and diversity, and earlier in the week she shared her plans to join the mass walkout.

“I plan to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay by striking on March 8th and marching in solidarity with the women of Poland. If you’re not aware of the current political struggle they’re facing, please look it up,” she explained earlier this week.

The Tree of Life actress was dressed head to toe in black, the color activists in Poland chose to wear to represent issues concerning femicide and abortion. And she was joined on thee walkout by her boyfriend, Italian fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

Poland-based march organiser Klementyna Suchanow, of the International Women’s Strike, told The Guardian: “We are an army of women across the globe and we are no longer asking to be listened to. The world is being forced to listen to us.”

On Tuesday evening, Jessica attended a gala screening of the The Zookeeper’s Wife alongside her co-stars Daniel Bruhl and Johan Heldenbergh. The upcoming movie will see her play a keeper of Warsaw Zoo, Antonina Zabinski, who helps save hundreds of Jewish people and animals during World War II. Jessica later tweeted a picture of herself at the gala with Antonina daughter, writing: “Happy #InternationalWomensDay This is Teresa Żabinska. Last night we celebrated her mother, Antonina. Today we celebrate all women!”

Source:: WENN – Blog

