Laverne Cox has been tapped to star in a new pilot for ABC.

The pilot, “The Trustee,” follows the story of Eliza Radley (Meaghan Rath), a detective who fins help from her precinct’s trustee, Amanda Jones (Cox), an ex-convict who is finishing out her sentence by helping the police department. The buddy cop feel is punctuated by the fact that these two have vastly different views of and experiences with law enforcement and the justice system, which of course leads to plenty of comedy as the two worlds collide.

Cox was scooped up by ABC after CBS pulled its midseason legal drama, Doubt, on which Cox was making history as the first transgender actor cast as a regular on a broadcast series.

Source:: The Grio

