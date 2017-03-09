David Arquette Welcomes Baby Boy

Actor David Arquette has become a father for the third time.

The Scream star’s wife, Christina McLarty, gave birth to Augustus Alexis Arquette on Wednesday, according to E! News.

The boy’s middle name is a tribute to David’s late sister Alexis, a transgender actress and activist who passed away last year at the age of 47.

Augustus, who will be nicknamed Gus, is a little brother for two-year-old Charlie West, David and Christina’s first child, and his 12-year-old daughter, Coco, from his marriage to actress Courteney Cox.

David and Christina, who wed in 2015, announced their second pregnancy on social media in October.

“So incredibly blessed and honored that my wife @christinaarquette is pregnant with a baby boy!” David wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Christina and humbled gratitude to G-D (God) for this tremendous gift! Charlie and Coco are so excited and I am over the moon!!!”

The message was accompanied by a video of little Charlie kissing a sonogram photo and saying “hi” to his unborn baby brother.

The baby news emerged just weeks after David lost his sister Alexis, and he honored her memory in a Twitter post shortly after the Arquette family’s loss.

“Thank you all for your love and kind words about Alexis,” he told fans, before declaring her, “My hero for eternity.”

The actress had battled a bacterial infection of her heart three weeks prior to her death, and had also been suffering from the effects of HIV for 29 years.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

