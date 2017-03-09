Maluma Dreaming Of A Duet With Selena Gomez

Columbian pop superstar Maluma is hoping for another huge Latin collaboration after enjoying global success with his Shakira hit Chantaje – he has invited Selena Gomez to join him in the studio.

Stunned by the news the Come & Get It star was following him on Instagram, Maluma told Billboard he’d love to work with The Weeknd’s girlfriend.

“It’s super cool that one of the greatest artists in the world knows who I am and followed me,” he says, adding that a duet with Selena would be “a dream come true”.

A collaboration certainly makes sense for the two Latino superstars – the Colombian has 20.3 million Instagram followers around the world, while Selena is the most followed person on the social media site, with over 110 million fans.

