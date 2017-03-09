“Underground” stars Jessica De Gouw (Elizabeth Hawkes) and Amirah Vann (Ernestine) talk with theGrio‘s Natasha Alford, about what it means to play powerful women on screen and in real life.

The series is about a band of rebellious slaves and abolitionists and season 1 earned rave reviews and the highest ratings on record for WGN.

Season 2 of “Underground” kicked off this week and has already set social media abuzz. Check out more about theGrio‘s interviews with the cast on YouTube and our Entertainment section.

Source:: The Grio

