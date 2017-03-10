Danny DeVito In Talks To Join Dumbo

Danny Devito is reportedly in talks to star in Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo.

The director was first tapped to take charge of the new version of the 1941 animated Disney movie back in 2015, and now fresh reports suggest DeVito is negotiating to play Medici, the man who sells his smallcircus to villain Vandemere.

According to Deadline, the actor’s deal is close to being signed, but moviemakers and the actor are trying to work around his schedule while he stars in Broadway show The Price.

If DeVito signs on, he could potentially join Eva Green, who is in talks to play French trapeze artist Colette.

The Batman Returns star’s involvement follows talk that Will Smith was joining the feature as a widowed father, though those rumors have since been squashed. Chris Pine’s name has also been thrown into the hat for the role, and Tom Hanks has reportedly been approached to play the villain in the film.

Screenwriter Ehren Kruger, the man behind horror film The Ring and the Transformers movies, has penned the script and he will also produce, alongside Justin Springer, whose resume includes TRON: Legacy and Oblivion.

The classic tale of Dumbo focuses on a baby circus elephant, mocked for his oversized ears, who learns how to fly with the help of a magic feather.

Details of the new movie are being kept under wraps.

Dumbo is the latest classic Disney movie to get the live-action treatment after a string of hits including Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast, which debuts in cinemas later this month.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

