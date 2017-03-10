Faith Evans announces biopic set for this year

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Faith Evans revealed she has a biopic in the works and it’s slated to be released later this year.

The singer shared the news on the radio show while promoting her new duet album, The King & I, featuring her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G., which commemorates 20 years since his murder.

The biopic will be based on Evans’ 2009 memoir, Keep the Faith, and chronicles the singer’s life and career, including her love story with Biggie and his much publicized infidelity. But while Faith talks getting physical with Lil Kim and other women involved with Biggie in the autobiography, she makes it clear she’s not about the drama.

“I’m the executive producer on it and I’m working closely with the screenwriters. It’s definitely not going to be something other than what I would want to see. I like to be very tactful–but honest,” Evans said.

“I’m not trying to open up no old wounds, either. But if I do decide to show something that was in my book, for example the situation with me and Kim, I was very clear this is what I felt then because of obvious reasons, but I don’t feel that way anymore.”

Evans also confirmed that she and Kim, who have since reconciled their years-long feud, got into it with one another “a couple of times” during the volatile love triangle. As she revealed in her memoir, Evans once attacked Kim while she was sleeping in bed with Biggie at his Jersey residence.

After the scuffle, Evans said Kim eventually left (and may have keyed Faith’s car), while she stayed and cooked breakfast and dinner.

Go figure.

We sure can’t wait to see this biopic come to life. What do you think, Grio fam?

Source:: The Grio

