James Cameron’s Avatar Land At Disney Is A Real Dream Come True

The idea for the bioluminescent forest featured in James Cameron’s Avatar movie and his new Disney attraction came to him in a dream at the age of 17.

The director currently boasts the highest-grossing movie in box office history following the huge success of the 2009 fantasy epic, and he is preparing to release the first of four long-awaited sequels next year.

While fans face a long wait for the next blockbuster in the sci-fi franchise, Cameron is inviting devotees to check out the new Pandora: The World of Avatar attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida once it opens in May.

The new land, located in Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, will give visitors a complete sensory experience as they explore Cameron’s Avatar world in person, and the filmmaker admits seeing everything brought to life in the resort really is a dream come true – because that’s where he got the initial idea for the Na’vi alien world.

“I work in dreams, a lot, I get a lot of visual ideas,” the 62-year-old told actress-turned-talk show host Whoopi Goldberg on America’s The View. “Like, the whole bioluminescent forest…, that came right from a dream when I was 17 years old, and I got up and sketched it out, so I’ve been working on this for a long time.”

“As a filmmaker, you think, ‘I’m gonna put something up on the screen’, and that’s a two hour, two-and-a-half-hour experience,” James continued. “This is a place, and you can go there and walk around and see the creatures and see the Na’vi and fly on a banshee and all this sort of thing (sic).

“It is a bit of a trip that this was just kinda an idea in 1995 and then it became a movie and now it’s a land. It’s not a ride, it’s a land! You know you’ve arrived when you get a land (at Disney).”

James gave Whoopi a special preview tour of the park, and advised fans to stay late if they do plan to visit Pandora: The World of Avatar.

“This whole land will light up at night,” he explained. “All these plants will glow and purples and cyans, beautiful colors, (will bring this land to life). I actually think it’s more magical at night.”

The new attraction features two experiences for customers, allowing them to ‘ride’ on the back of a mountain banshee, a fictional bird-like aerial predator, or travel on the Na’vi river journey, which takes fans deep into the bioluminescent forest.

Source:: WENN – Blog

