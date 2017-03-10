Jennifer Lopez Sells California Mansion For $9.9 Million

Jennifer Lopez has sold her former Los Angeles-area home for $9.9 million .

The 47-year-old first put the nine bedroom pad, she bought with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, on the market for $17 million in 2015, but it failed to sell.

The Waiting for Tonight singer’s former residence features 12 bathrooms, three acres of land and a private theater. The estate is located in the gated, exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood.

According to TMZ, the house was purchased by a surgeon.

