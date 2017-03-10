Networks eyeing O.J. Simpson for reality TV following prison release

OJ Simpson is up for parole and could be out of jail as soon as October, which means networks are falling over themselves to be the ones to get Simpson on reality TV.

According to TMZ, reality networks are looking for an interview or documentary piece featuring his story and his release.

However, other networks have backed away from the idea, worried that Simpson as a reality figure would not resonate well with people and that it would not be advertised well.

Simpson’s story has already found success in projects like The People vs. O.J., and O.J.: Made in America, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary this year.

Source:: The Grio

