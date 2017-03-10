Rochelle Humes Gives Birth To Second Child

British pop star Rochelle Humes has welcomed her second daughter, Valentina Raine.

Rochelle, 27, and her husband, radio DJ and former member of the boyband JLS Marvin Humes, 31, welcomed their second child on Friday (10Mar17).

The couple announced their baby joy on Instagram, posting a picture of Rochelle holding baby Valentina, on the former The Saturdays star’s account.

Rochelle captioned the image, “Our world is now complete (world emoji) Valentina Raine Humes – Happy birthday little one… (heart emoji)”

The couple already have three-year-old daughter Alaia-May together, who was born in May 2013.

