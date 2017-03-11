Colourpop has the internet screeching with this warm and peachy collection, and we’re one-hundred percent here for it.

We were already into Too Faced Sweet Peach palette, which this collection is strongly reminiscent of, but Colourpop softened the look with lighter shades. The pastel orange hues of the brand-new Apricot collection make it perfect for everyone’s favorite look right now: a soft lip and barely-there blush.

The collection will debut the brand’s first-ever pressed powder blush which is a big deal for all of us divas who are trying to stay cute on a budget, at a price point of $8 versus the $30 you’d spend over at Too Faced, without sacrificing the look. Colourpop has got our back in a major way as the collection includes even more to offer in terms of eyeshadows, wide-ranging lipstick finishes, and bomb highlighters that work even for #browngirls.

The entire collection makes us want to start singing Solange and interpretive dancing in our silk bonnets (pre-twistout) while looking fly AF in our new healthy glow. Save your energy though, divas, because this collection is only one of three that Colourpop plans to drop this month. The Pink collection will launch next Friday, March 17. The week after that, all-nude-everything collection called Sand will be released on March 23.

Photo: Courtesy of the Brand

The post ColourPop’s New Nectar Collection for Spring Has Us Shook appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

